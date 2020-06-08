Media Inquiries
Kriston McIntosh
Phone: (202) 797-6157
kmcintosh@brookings.edu
On Monday, June 8, The Hamilton Project at the Brookings Institution and the Washington Center for Equitable Growth will host a webcast discussing the importance of expanding aid to state and local governments as part of the continued fiscal policy response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The webcast will begin with a fireside chat with Rep. Don Beyer, vice chair of the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee, and Heather Boushey of the Washington Center for Equitable Growth. The webcast will also include a roundtable discussion between Jason Furman of Harvard University, former Mayor of Philadelphia Michael Nutter, and Jay Shambaugh of The Hamilton Project. The webcast will conclude with remarks from Mayor of Chicago Lori Lightfoot.
The webcast will coincide with the one year anniversary of the release of The Hamilton Project and Washington Center for Equitable Growth book, “Recession Ready: Fiscal Policies to Stabilize the American Economy,” which offers six big ideas, including two entirely new initiatives and four significant improvements to existing programs, all to be triggered on and off automatically by economic indicators. The detailed policy proposals focus on unemployment insurance, nutrition assistance, employment subsidies, direct payments to individuals, aid to state and local governments, and infrastructure spending, issues that are all being debated by Congress today.
The Honorable Don Beyer
Vice Chair, U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee, U.S. House of Representatives
Heather Boushey
President & CEO, Washington Center for Equitable Growth
Jason Furman
Professor of the Practice of Economic Policy, Harvard University
Michael Nutter
Former Mayor of Philadelphia;
David N. Dinkins Professor of Professional Practice in Urban and Public Affairs, Columbia School of International and Public Affairs
Moderator: Jay Shambaugh
Director, The Hamilton Project;
Senior Fellow, Economic Studies, The Brookings Institution
The Honorable Lori Lightfoot
Mayor, City of Chicago
